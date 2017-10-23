Sir Bob hails police profession during legacy event

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae says police work has always been a thankless and often dangerous profession.

“This will never change, it will be in the Royal PNG Constabulary’s reputation, loyalty and steadfast commitment to our nation and the people,” he said.

“That’s why every member of the constabulary must be assured by the comfort of the (police) legacy in an event of an unthinkable happens. Their children will be encouraged and supported by the (police) legacy.”

Sir Bob, who is also the patron of the RPNGC Legacy, said that during a function at in Port Moresby on Saturday night.

He said the legacy had established a scholarship fund for contributing members and their families of officers who died while serving.

“The legacy will look after the education of their children from elementary to Grade 12 and to tertiary level.

“It will increase to 800 scholarships per annum over the next 10 years. This is in remembrance for the fallen officers while in service so that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

Sir Bob said since the legacy’s establishment in 1987, it had grown from strength to strength.

Meanwhile, police legacy president and ambassador Graham Ainui has called on the members of the legacy to appreciate the increase in the fortnightly deduction from K2 to K4.

Like this: Like Loading...