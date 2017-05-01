Sir Julius faces 14 challengers in New Ireland seat

FORTY-six candidates have filed their nominations for the provincial, Kavieng and Namatanai open seats, a marked increase compared with 2012.

The New Ireland provincial seat has attracted 15 candidates and Kavieng open 22. Namatanai open registered nine candidates at the close of business at 4pm on Thursday. Fewer than half contested for those seats in 2012.

Four women have raised their hands to join the bandwagon for the leadership contest.

They are Veronica Perety Jigede for the provincial seat and Lucy Siki Aiya, Dr Kapa Kelep Malpo and Rubie Wanariu Kerepa for the Kavieng open.

For the first time in Namatanai, no woman was nominated.

Provincial returning officer Ivan Lakatani said for the provincial seat, Sir Julius Chan would be defending the seat while the challengers were John Aini (Ind), Toligai Tioti Soka (Ind), John Paska (Ind), Michael Singan (National Alliance), William Bartley (PNG Youths Party), Mesulam Rian Sumlin (Ind), Wesley Taram (Ind), John Knox (Ind), Moses Makis (Ind), Peter Ziktana Suar (Ind), Nelson Hungrabos (Ind), Charles Kunak Kaul (Grass Roots UF), Elisha Maraket (Ind).

Returning officer for the Kavieng open, Yiuyiu Lasbut, said candidates were Martin Aini (PNC), Ken Kaiah (Ind), Peter Geoffrey Taong (Ind), Peter Raimond (Ind), Jorge Rumaropen (Ind), Ian Ling-Stuckey (National Alliance), Robert Kaul (Ind), Petrus Martin (Ind), Stanley Jotham (Ind), Epel Sikeng Tito (Ind), Watt Igua (Ind), Darryl Jee (Ind), Charles Kiah (Ind), Ben Allan Micah (PPP), Joseph Willie Akarai (Ind), Ken Bart (Ind), Efron Vaia Gigimat (Ind), Paul Mul (Ind), and Ronnie Meli (Ind).

Peoples Progress Party’s Byron Chan is defending the Namatanai seat for the third time against Walter Schnaubelt, of the National Alliance.

In 2012, Byron beat Walter by just 300 votes compared with 2007 when he won by more than 1000 votes.

Returning officer for the Namatanai open Benjamin Kliawi confirmed that the other candidates were Albert Bungimtuan (PNG One Nation Party), Kiap Gugu Martus (Ind), John Tokmun (Ind), Robert Namtama (PNG Youths Party), Philip Chan (GRUF), Beniona Buarang Kavi (PNG Resource Awareness Party) and Leonard Tonggo (Pangu Party).

Lasbut and Kliawi said there were no hiccups or major disturbances during the nomination period.

Meanwhile, Lakatani said that the only minor issue was with Hungrabos, Makis and Knox who had to be recalled to renominate because they had initially filed their nomination with an acting election manager who was not a gazetted provincial returning officer.

Like this: Like Loading...