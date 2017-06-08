Sir Puka has failed to fulfil his promises

I make reference to a letter ‘Abau voters will vote for Sir Puka’ that appeared in The National dated June 1, 2017 by an Election Observer.

If election observer is definitely sure that Sir Puka will win in this election, why hide behind the pen name?

For the record, majority of Abau voters are angry with Sir Puka because in the last 15 years he made promises as indicated below for the delivery of vital services, yet none of them materialised:

New roads to Bonua and Magarida stations;

grow large scale oil palms from Milne Bay to Cloudy Bay Inland;

light aircrafts to land at Magarida air strip;

build hospital at Magarida;

buy passenger boat to service Amazon Bay;

fully renovate Magarida High School;

fully renovate all rundown police stations;

buy four new vehicles for the police with regular funding for vehicle operations; build road from Robinson River to Boru village;

build new day high school at Boru village;

permanent houses with solar lights to power every home;

every Abau student attending colleges and universities will have their tuition and boarding fees fully paid for the duration of their courses;

maintain all weather conditions feeder roads;

permanently sealed road from Upulima to Wanigela jetty, to Kupiano station and into Gavuone village;

renovate DPI stations;

buy raw rubber from farmers at K10 per kilo;

empower Rubber Farmers Association with funds; provide funding to build permanent church buildings; supply fresh water to all government stations;

renovate all school buildings with school books and materials for Primary Schools; buy new rubber processing factory machine for Moreguina;

upgrade rundown hospitals with modern medical equipment and medicines at Moreguina;

upgrade road network within Moreguina township with repairing of water and sewerage pipe system;

upgrade Ianu High School to Secondary School with new school truck;

build modern clinic for sick patients at Ianu;

Provide funds for Amazon Bay, Cloudy Bay and Aroma Coast Local Level Governments;

build council chamber;

upgrade rundown toilets, dormitories, classrooms, science laboratories and all the staff houses at Kupiano Secondary School with 24 hour power supply and fresh water into all the buildings;

upgrade all the rundown government houses at Kupiano station;

build Abau District Administration Headquarter building; and,

Build new hospital at Kupiano to cater for the 30,000 population of Abau District.

I doubt Sir Puka will win 2017 elections.

He terribly failed to fulfil his promises.

Mode Akil

Abau Inlander

