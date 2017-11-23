Small businesses go big at expo

By LEMACH LAVARI

FORTY entrepreneurs showcased their businesses during the inaugural Small to Medium Enterprise Corporation’s (SMEC) Expo in Port Moresby last weekend.

SMEC board chairman Michael Mel said the expo was organised to showcase the businesses of entrepreneurs.

“We want to create a platform where your products and services are promoted,” he said.

We also want to provide an avenue for information-sharing between SME business owners.”

Entrepreneur Sharon Kenatsi from Bougainville Pride thanked the organisers for the event.

She said the expo provided opportunities to market traditional jewelry and crafts from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Mel urged the small businesses owners to work with the SME Corporation to grow SME prospects.

“SMEC is not meant to be a sole player in the growth of small businesses in PNG,” he said.

“The challenge placed on it by the Government to grow 500,000 SMEs by 2030 is immense. It requires the support of all stakeholders in the Government and the private sector.”

He thanked ExxonMobil and Digicel PNG for supporting the event which was managed by UNIQ Media. It was held on Nov 17 and 18 at the Rita Flynn Sports Complex.

