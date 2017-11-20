Smallholder farmers to attend agriculture summit in Moresby

SOME coffee and cocoa co-operative groups will be representing smallholder farmers at the national agriculture summit in Port Moresby this week.

Officials from the Neknasi Coffee Growers Cooperative, Tinputz Community Agricultural Services, Buin and Konnou Farmers Associations, Tagitagi and Warongoi Farmers Cooperatives Ltd will attend.

The farmers will be making presentations on the success of their ventures, especially working under the World Bank and PNG Government-funded productive partnerships in agriculture project (PPAP).

Geraldine Paul is expected to represent the Tinputz Community Agricultural Services, Buin and Konnou Farmers Associations, and discuss cocoa development experiences in Bougainville under PPAP.

Paul Arnold will speak on behalf of the PNG Growers Association representing Tagitagi and Warongoi Farmers Cooperatives Ltd.

Moung Bungen, chairman of the Neknasi Coffee Growers Cooperative, will discuss the promotion of coffee from smallholder farmers’ perspective.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neil is expected to open the inaugural summit.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Benny Allen will give the opening remarks. Day two will see presentations by the National Development Bank, Melanesian Trust Services Limited, Nationwide Microbank Limited, Outspan Ltd, NARI, Air Niugini, University of Technology, Wafi-Golpu Joint venture, Oil Search, Ok Tedi Development Foundation.

Like this: Like Loading...