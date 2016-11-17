Smart Nigeria shut out Canada in group B

NIGERIA’S smart attacking on the right edges helped keep their hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Canada in the women’s soccer World Cup at Bava Park yesterday.

Canada were first to score through a cross from Deanna Roseto Gabrielle Carle, pictured, who hit home from right in front.

However, Nigeria equalised just before the break through a penalty kick by Chinaza Uchendu at the 45th minute following a handball by Canada’s Bianca St George.

Nigeria opened the second-half with a goal for Joy Bokiri from a high shot to extend their lead.

Any hope for Canada to claw back into the game was all but gone when keeper Rylee Foster spilled the ball in front of Nigeria’s Chiwendu Ihezuo, who slotted it into the net.

Canada’s coach Danny Worthington said they knew it was going to be a tough game when they played a team like Nigeria.

“We knew we would be facing a fast and physical match that employed an effective man-marking system,” Worthington said.

“With our development programmes, we need to give our players the skills to adapt and excel.”

Nigeri Peter Dedevbo, on the other hand, was happy with the win after their loss to Japan in the opening game.

“I was pleased with the girls’ performance — to come back from a heavy defeat to Japan in the first match to play with great confidence,” he said.

“But we still have a lot of improvements to make in our game before the final match.

“We need to improve in all areas of our game.’

