SME owners benefit from trade expo

THE Australia-PNG business forum and trade expo has provided opportunities for a locally-owned businesses to display and market what they sell.

PNG Fashion and Design director Janet Sios told The National that the trade expo was a good opportunity for small to medium entrepreneurs to attract not only domestic but international customers.

“Such event will not only give them exposure but also assist them to learn new skills and ideas from business neighbours to expand their businesses,” she said.

Pacific Horticulture and Agricultural Market Access Programme national director Jane Ravusiro told The National that their organisation was providing an avenue to assist small to medium entrepreneurs in the country to promote their products to local and overseas customers.

“The business expo gave us the chance to put up booths and invite business women from provinces to participate in with their arts and crafts, agriculture and horticulture products under our PHAMA umbrella,” she said.

She said it had attracted the attention of commodity players and partners attending the expo.

Sharlene Gawi, of Bilum Promotion and Export Association, said the business expo had given them an opportunity to showcase not only the beauty of their handcraft but also the story behind what they did.

