IT was sad to witness and farewell two of the most-senior and committed Kumul players Paul Aiton and Rod Griffin yesterday.

They have both been a very good ambassadors for PNG and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

The Kumuls would not have won some earlier Test matches if not for both players, especially Griffin.

All the Best.

Go Kumuls.

Nick Tyson

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...