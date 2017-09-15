Softball eyes talent at champs

The PNG Softball Federation will use the 32nd national softball club championships in Madang to start its selection for the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa.

PNGSF president Ralph Tarasomo made this clear when confirming teams for this weekend’s championships.

“With the recent announcement by the Pacific Games Council to award the 2019 PG to Samoa, the PNG Softball Federation would like to use this championship as a yardstick to commence the selection process and identify players that can be groomed and developed over the coming months to represent PNG by 2019,” he said.

He said a key part of softball’s popularity was the universality of the sport.

“It offers an accessible route for young people all over the world to play and stay in sports,” he said.

Tarasomo welcomed the smaller centres such as Ramu, Poliamba, Oro and Wewak for their commitment to send their clubs to this year’s championships.

Regular centres Port Moresby, Lae, Buluminski, Mt Hagen, Kokopo and host Madang will feature during the three days event with dark horse Buluminski Baywatchers Softball Club aiming to claim the ultimate title.

Tarasomo said the championship would start today and end on Sunday.

A total of 20 technical officials will be assisting with the delivery of the games with Umpire-in-Chief Peter Chalapan nominated as the tournament director

and Peni Tonga as the chief statiscian.

