Soldiers clash with police

By LUKE KAMA

POLICE are furious over the attack by a group of soldiers on officers on duty in Port Moresby on New Year’s Eve, calling it insulting and offensive.

A disappointed National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi who was present at the Boroko police station during the confrontation on Saturday night called on the PNG Defence Force commanders to discipline their men.

“Never at one time you will hear about police attacking soldiers on duty. It’s always the soldiers that come and attack police when we are on duty, doing our job,” he said.

“This is a grave concern which I want the defence hierarchy to seriously address.

“We (police) are very strict with disciplining our men. I have many officers dismissed for police brutality.

“Hierarchy in the military must also be very strict and get rid of rogue soldiers.”

Turi said a soldier from Chimbu identified only as Captain Mondo and a few drunk soldiers attacked him and his men carrying out their Christmas-New Year operations.

No comment could be obtained yesterday from the PNGDF.

Turi said the attack was insulting, offensive and a disgrace.

“We are demanding that the group of soldiers who cowardly attacked us at the station (Boroko) to come down to the police station to be arrested and charged,” he said.

He said other police officers who heard of the incident came to attack the soldiers at Boroko.

“But I told my officers never to retaliate. We are not like them and we have our constitutional duty to ensure peace in the city till day-break. We will not and we will never retaliate,” he said.

Turi said the safety and security of city residents was paramount.

