Somare’s farewell ceremony starts

The East Sepik council of chiefs has performed a traditional ceremony marking the start of the preparation for Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare’s (pictured) exit from politics.

The council of chiefs was formed to make preparations to farewell the founding prime minister in traditional rituals and ceremonies.

The leader of the group, Valentine Kambori said two pigs were placed before the haus boi or haus tambaran (traditional spirit house) with the lighting of a fire at the Constitutional Park on Monday.

He said that marked the traditional ritual of commencing the life of the haus tambaran.

The site of the ceremony was where the council of chiefs would meet and discuss the progress of their preparations.

“The two pigs are tokens of giving ritual to the lighting of the fireplace where one will be consumed by the haus tambaran to provide life’s boost to the commencement of the haus tambaran,” Kambori said.

“The other will be provided to the people that provided labour and sweat to set up the haus tambaran.

“The preparation will see tribes from all over East Sepik setting up different haus tambarans representing their own community and preparing different traditional events for the end of Sir Michael’s 49 years in parliament.

“The ceremony signifies respect to bring home a significant leader who has played an important role in the development of PNG since independence.

“The consumption of the two pigs by ceremony indicates the beginning and preparation of the feast to take Grand Chief Michael Somare home to Wewak and appeases all the tribes to work together to prepare for the feast.”

