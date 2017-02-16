Sorry governor, but we can’t see any change

THE Central governor’s claim of doing a lot more than any other governments for Central in the past cannot go unchallenged.

Let me ask a few questions for the good governor to clarify as to how much he has done.

Firstly, what have you done to lay such claims? Where did you do what you think you did more? How much have you spent on what you think you did?

Open your eyes and see the world around you.

We, the rural people of Central, are still the same we were during the past governments and during your reign.

Just because the elections are around the corner the governor thinks he can lay claims to what he said.

Governor, you should pay a visit to the Goilala area or inland Koiari to see some of the ‘things’ you did so it would be proper to lay claim of doing more than past governments of Central. Otherwise, enjoy the few months you have left – we are looking for someone who can actually deliver and not lay false claims.

Nu’u Mavari

Magi Highway

Like this: Like Loading...