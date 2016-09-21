Soso praises show organisers

By ZACHERY PER

EASTERN Highlands Governor Julie Soso attributed the success of the 60th annual National Gaming Control Board Goroka Show to the organisers for making it peculiar in many aspects.

In her address to more than 20,000 people at the National Sports Institute (NSI) Showground, the only woman governor in the country said additional events such as fireworks, horse-riding and other events added a lot of flavour to the 60th anniversary of the show. The National is also one of the sponsors of the show.

Soso said the first Goroka Show was staged at the National Park opposite the Goroka Market in 1956 and since then it has not missed a beat.

“At this juncture of its 60th anniversary, the National Gaming Control Board has come good to take the naming right sponsorship, I thank them for the support and every other sponsor who supported in many ways to make the event a success,” Soso said.

She welcomed Minister for Culture Arts and Tourism Tobias Kulang, international tourists who came to the show, visitors from within PNG, companies that provided sponsorships and people from the eight districts of Eastern Highlands and other provinces.

“I have for the first time witnessed our friends from Simbai coming to take part, it’s great to have them among us,” Soso said.

“I thank the chairlady of the show, Keryn Hargreaves, and her committee for the hard work put together.”

Soso said the theme for the show Supporting and Encouraging SMEs in PNG suited the current business involvement of indigenous Papua New Guineans at this time when the Government promoted and encouraged SME growth.

“The theme of the show challenges every Papua New Guinean to feel obligated towards promoting and encouraging economic growth at the lower levels of our society,” Soso said.

She also thanked and welcomed Kulang, the chief executive officer of the National Gaming Control Board Emelda Agon and CEO of the National Cultural Commission (NCC) Caspar Damien.

Agon said her organisation was committed to promote and support cultural events such as the Goroka Show that attracted many tourists. She said NGCB would continue to support events that promote culture and tourism in PNG.

Hargreaves thanked NGCB, the naming right sponsor, Kulang, the National Cultural Commission, Tourism Promotion Authority, sponsors and groups that participated in the three-day show.

