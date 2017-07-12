SP aims to develop an agile leadership team

SP Brewery Limited recently held a workshop to start the third run of its First Line Manager Development Programme (FLMDP) with 24 of its leading employees.

The programme supports the company’s efforts to develop an agile leadership team by refocusing its current managerial standards and promoting greater collaboration through trust across its business.

SP Brewery’s people and organisational development manager Seini Fisi’ihoi said: “The FLMDP has been restarted with a new batch of leaders. With already two successful runs in 2016 and earlier this year, the number of our top managers and supervisors put through the gruelling six-month programme now adds up to 77.

“This is only one of the many development programmes our employees are engaged in.

“We are ambitious with putting our people first, especially with performance and development, so our statistics show we are walking the talk very well.”

SP Brewery is a leading fast-moving consumer goods company in PNG and is part of the Heineken Company of Netherlands.

