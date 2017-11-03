SP Brewery celebrates going without accident for two years

SP Brewery, an operating company of the Dutch brewer Heineken, recently celebrated a significant safety milestone.

As of Sept 26 the SP Lae brewery recorded 730 (two years) accident-free days, affirming the company’s seriousness in maintaining safety at the workplace, as is expected by all companies operating under Heineken.

The Lae brewery, with 150 employees, celebrated this milestone recently.

Present to congratulate them was managing director Stan Joyce, who said they were a role model of both the brewery in Port Moresby and Lae.

The Port Moresby brewery achieved 365 accident-free days on Aug 24, 2017.

“People are an important asset in the company, therefore, we must ensure our employees go home safely to their families,” Joyce said.

“Our positive safety result is a testament of team work and proves that SP Brewery is committed to ensuring our staff is provided a healthy and safe working environment.

“We are more mature and understand better Heineken world standards thus paving the way forward

for safety in the manufacturing sector.”

The company said the milestone was achieved through open reporting, reporting of near misses which assisted in the implementation of corrective measures and an improvement in processes through daily start up and control meetings to ensure employees were informed about safety.

