Speaker advises Kramer to report allegations to police

SPEAKER Job Pomat, pictured, yesterday advised Madang MP Bryan Kramer to report to police any alleged criminal matters which he had documents to prove, because they were the right authority to deal with such matters.

Kramer had raised an issue concerning a former MP, addressing Police Minister Jelta Wong in Parliament.

Various MPs criticised Kramer for bringing up the matter in the House.

Kramer had raised the same subject regarding the former MP on Wednesday and was similarly advised by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to report it to the police.

O’Neill told Kramer to let go of his grudges against his predecessor and concentrate on serving the people.

O’Neill said former MP Nixon Duban had dropped his election petition case against Kramer so there should not be any grudges held. “You have already won the election and the former MP has done the right thing (to drop the petition),” O’Neill said.

“He doesn’t question your win.

“So go ahead and serve your community, not trying to become a leader that is vindictive and abuse it by going around accusing (other) leaders.”

Kramer had told Parliament on Wednesday that he had an audio evidence of O’Neill telling the National Gaming and Control Board to releases funds to Duban.

He claimed that those public funds were abused.

O’Neill told Kramer to take any evidence he had to the police and lodge a complaint which would be investigated.

“If there is a fraud where the former MP has used the money for himself, or his people have misused the money, then go to the police,” O’Neill said.

“What do you want me to do? I don’t have the powers to go and arrest people. You have evidence, go to the police.”

O’Neill admitted that he, at times, advises the National Gaming Control Board to release money from the community development fund when MPs and community leaders wrote to his office seeking support for community projects.

“Those funds support schools, churches and other non-government organisations in delivering services,” he said.

“So I do authorise those transactions from time to time requested by those communities and required by law.”

