Sports drive changes: Duma

By ELIAS LARI

HAGEN MP William Duma officially opened this year’s National Softball Titles in Mt Hagen over the independence anniversary weekend and gave his personal contribution of K20,000 towards hosting the games.

Duma, pictured, said softball had been absent in the province for many years and he was proud that the code had been revived.

He said that as the Minister for Public Enterprises and State Investment he was also proud to see that PNG Power Limited and Telikom PNG had sponsored the tournament.

Duma said that sports can produce some quality human resources in the country. He said that as the nation celebrated its 41st birthday, it was good to see the PNG Softball Federation hosting the tournament in the province.

“Such tournaments will develop and boost the morale of the people to take part in the sports and change their mentality,” he said.

Duma said sports changed people’s mindsets.

He said hosting such a tournament in the province was a breakthrough for the people.

