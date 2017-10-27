Stop domestic violence: Baki

Domestic violence is not only a “family issue but a criminal act and perpetrators must be prosecuted”, Police Commissioner Gari Baki says.

Commenting on the death of Post-Courier business editor Rosalyn Albaniel Evara, who had injuries on her body, Baki said everyone had a role to play to end domestic violence.

The commissioner passed on his sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the late Evara.

“Family, friends and colleagues and even strangers cannot turn a blind eye to domestic violence any longer,” Baki said.

“They have a duty to intervene and take action.

“Every member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary is also duty-bound to take action.

“We can all end domestic violence by speaking up and taking action now before it’s too late.

“The next time you walk down the street and see someone assaulting a woman, stop and tell them that it’s wrong and that they will go to jail.

“Don’t ignore and go your way because by doing nothing, you are just as guilty and actually supporting domestic violence.”

Baki confirmed that police were investigating Evara’s case following widespread public outcry via social media.

