Stop rumours about police: Gerari

Northern provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari has called on the people of Oro to stop spreading rumours about the work of police in the election-related

security operations in the province.

Gerari’s call follows claims of police being involved with candidates and various

unconfirmed and baseless claims against police.

He told The National that the police operation in Northern did not target any individual candidate or supporters and that they were only doing their job.

“I’m concerned about the rumours and allegations that are spreading like bushfire all over the province and much of this information is untrue.

“We are checking on the information that’s been given to our police intelligence to confirm and verify and that’s basically what we are doing.

“We are not targeting certain candidates and their supporters as claimed and not taking sides with any candidate and I want the people of Oro to understand that,” Gerari said.

Member for Ijivitari, David Arore had called for the sacking of Gerari for allegedly taking sides with a certain candidate.

Arore’s made the call following continuous harassment and raids by police units at targeted

villages and homes of certain individuals.

Arore, who is contesting the Northern regional seat, claimed that his supporters and people close to him were being targeted by police in raids and searches for ballot boxes and papers.

“There were rumours being spread by Gerari that ballot boxes had been kept in certain individual’s houses.

“He is also making up false claims about ballot boxes entering the province and had been sending his officers to search certain locations.

“I’m calling for Gerari to be investigated because of his conduct was targeting only certain people and villages,” a frustrated Arore said.

Arore claimed that the police operation was aimed at tarnishing candidates to win favour from voters.

He has, however, commended the people of Oro for the peaceful polling so far and said the people would decide who would be elected.

