Student receives award

THE Divine Word University 2017 President’s Leadership Award was given to the 2016 Student Representative Council president Jackson Kane Mulupe during the graduation ceremony on Sunday.

It includes a DWU scholarship to pursue the Master of Leadership in Business Administration programme.

“I come from one of the most remote parts of our country and education is a big need for us in Komo and Hela. I thank DWU for giving me the opportunity to be educated,” he said.

“I am only part of a few lucky ones of the thousands of children in Komo and Hela who receive education.”

He said he picked the MLBA programme because of its leadership and research components.

Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Francis Marus commended DWU for being innovative in its approach to education especially through the use of information and communication technology and through partnerships.

