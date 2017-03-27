Students challenged to have big dreams

A THIRD-year International-Economics and Trade student in China is challenging young Papua New Guineans in schools and colleges to have big dreams and ambitions in life.

But those dreams and ambitions must be backed up with continuous financial support from parents and relatives given todays’ high costs of education, both in PNG and abroad.

Philomina Philipo from Imbongu in Southern Highlands and a self-sponsored student at Wuhan University in China’s Hubei province is thankful that she will complete her studies in July 2018 after sacrifices by supportive parents, relatives and kind financiers who paid her fees to study in China.

“I’m a self-supporting student and my dear parents are the ones right behind me. Words couldn’t express how thankful I am to have them,” Philipo said.

“Their continuous prayers and support have kept me going this far. Gratitude to my elder sister, her support and words of encouragements are a blessing to me.”

She also thanked a businessman from Tambul-Neblyer electorate, Gabriel Andandi for support.

“It’s not that easy for a self-supporting student especially when studying abroad. You really need help at times and I personally would like to acknowledge him.”

