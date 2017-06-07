Students create ‘clean’ project in commemoration of world event

The University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) launched a “clean week” project which is aligned with the World Environment Day activities.

The “clean week” programme is an initiative by The Voice Inc Centre of Leadership within the university.

The project was launched last Sunday and will end on Friday.

The project is aimed at promoting a clean and healthy campus where students can live and learn in a conducive environment and develop values of cleanliness, responsibility and respect, and in turn reflect a positive image of the UPNG, The Voice council said.

The “clean week” was launched at the Games Village mess hall and will continue throughout the week. Each school or student association was allocated specific areas of responsibility to clean the campus.

Gloves and garbage are issued at zones where students are cleaning up daily from 7am-8am.

