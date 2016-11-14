Students need to get priorities in order

FINAL examinations are now over for most institutions while some are still doing theirs.

If you, as a student, knew that you have done your best then there is great satisfaction.

It is always good for students to do your best and never give up if your future turns out to be bleak.

Regret comes when students do not give their personal bests in school.

Students at all levels of education should take into consideration their parents hard work and sacrifice to providing for their education.

Life nowadays is expensive compared to five or even 10 years ago.

It is not easy to put food on the table and when children are in school, with love, the parents continuously support them.

It is a grave concern not only to me but a lot of parents across the country that many students take their education for granted.

Despite the fact that parents are struggling to keep the family going, most students still lack respect thus they never give their bests in school.

Nowadays, students spend most of their time on social media and other unnecessary activities instead of studying.

It does not mean that students have to study every time. Students also need to socialise.

But those pupils in schools should know for sure that their prime reason to be in an institution is to study.

And that means, more time should be allocated to that alone.

Papua New Guinea really needs its up and coming students to step up thus be future human resources of the nation.

If students continue to take an unproductive route of not studying to the best of their abilities, then how do we expect our country to develop?

We all have a part to play so let the collaboration be effective in order for PNG to grow and prosper.

Glen Burua

Kokopo, ENB

