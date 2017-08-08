Students travel out of Lihir for ‘first time’ to attend expo

NINETEEN students from Lihir have attended career expo in Kokopo, East New Britain.

The expo was an eye-opener for them as they begin to pursue career opportunities.

The students from the Newcrest Lihir-run Work Ready Institute (WRI) were funded by the Newcrest-Lihir’s human resources team’s learning and development section aimed to expose the students to career opportunities, cultures, tourism and professional networks.

It was the first time the 19 students flew out of Lihir.

“I wanted to collect information to help me apply for the faculty of medicine at the University of PNG.

“I want to be a doctor one day so I can help my people here at Lihir,” Bruce Lusem from Mahur Island said.

Like this: Like Loading...