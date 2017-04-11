Study candidates before casting votes

THE electoral commissioner said some time ago that any citizen arrested and charged for criminal offences would not be allowed to contest in this year’s general election.

Paul Paraka, the principal of Paraka Lawyers, was arrested and charged by the police for allegedly perpetrating massive financial fraud involving millions of kina.

The matter is still before the courts and he is currently out on bail.

Some politicians and civil

servants were also implicated in the same matter which casts a

dark shadow over their lives and raises serious questions on their integrity.

The commission has been campaigning widely for a free, fair and corrupt-free election so I urge it to come out and tell the people whether or not he will allow Paraka to stand for election.

The electoral commissioner must make its position very clear before the issuing of writes on April 20.

In civilised societies such as the US and Europe, candidates aspiring for public office are subjected to great scrutiny.

All aspects of character and background are scruitinised, so much so that it is almost impossible for anyone suspected of criminal involvement to run for public office.

It is only in PNG that we allow corrupt and unscrupulous people to contest for public office.

This election provides a critical opportunity for every citizen to make an informed decision at the ballot to either rescue our country from the jaws of the destructive forces of corruption, or allow PNG to slip further into irreparable socio-economic meltdown that will destroy all of us.

Bonny Igime

Port Moresby

