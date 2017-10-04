Success comes with hard work

GOOD days turn into bad days.

Success turns into failure. You drop from the top to the bottom. You are there by yourself. You don’t know what to do. You wish to be better, but you don’t want to do something about it.

Hey, do you think that you are the only failure living today? Man is defined by failure. Everyone fails in life one way or another.

It is not falling that is the problem, not getting up is. If you fail and you try again and again and again then you will have a chance to get back to your level of success. But if you fail and you quit, that is all. You are done.

Before you give up, remember this: You are creating a ripple effect. If you quit, thousands and millions of lives down the line will be affected. Children will be homeless. Youths will be hopeless.

People’s voices will never be heard. Patients will die of curable diseases without proper healthcare.

Failure is just as temporary as success. It does not last.

Hard work beats talent because hard work makes the difference. So don’t cease to work hard. Nothing in life will ever come the easy way. If that was so, then you would have what you wanted already.

Life is a challenge, so get back on your feet and start executing your best in studies. Nothing changes if nothing changes.

The choice is yours.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

