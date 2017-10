While the Simbu Provincial Government considers candidates for acting provincial administrator, I wish to quickly suggest the following names for the position (not in any preference).

Mathew Geglua Temai Michael Gene Miles Kowane James Otto Gugl Nine Paul

There could be others but many have not proven themselves. The position should be advertised in the open market to make it fair for all.

Michael Temai Bal, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...