Summit venue to become museum: Lupari

THE Apec Haus that is currently under construction at Ela Beach in Port Moresby will become the country’s national museum after the Apec 2018 meeting, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari says.

Lupari said Papua New Guinea was a country of diverse cultures and Prime Minister Peter O’Neil had made the right decision to use the building as a museum after Apec 2018.

“We are a people of 1000 tribes with different cultures,” he said.

“We have to have a place where our young generation must be able to come and know of who we are, about our culture and tradition.

“We are happy that this place will now become the national museum.

“We will bring all our different cultures together, where it can be preserved, where our young generations will come to learn and participate in a meaningful way.”

Lupari said the Government was pleased to make such investments because Port Moresby was the gateway to PNG.

