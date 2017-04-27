Supporter student dies

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

A STUDENT died after he fell off a truck carrying supporters of a candidate who were returning from filing his nomination.

Police in Gulf said he was sitting with others on the cabin of the overloaded truck when he fell forward and was run over by the vehicle.

Gulf police commander Inspector Michael Pakyie said the 16-year-old, a Grade Nine student at Kerema Secondary School, was reportedly drunk.

The incident happened near the Malalaua station.

He said the driver did not see him falling in front of the vehicle.

“I’m urging children to go to school and not to follow candidates around. I’m also urging parents to discourage their children from roaming around with candidates,” he said.

Pakyie said the truck hired by the candidate was returning to Malalaua.

“After the nomination, the truck was overloaded and returning to Malalaua station,” he said.

“Around 7.30pm, the student was sitting on top of the cabin and fell in front of the truck.”

Pakyei said police arrested the driver and detained him at the Kerema police station.

The truck has also been kept at the station.

Meanwhile, a man who wanted to contest the Kikori Open seat died on Monday while on his way to file his nomination at Kerema.

