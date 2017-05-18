Surge in stockfeed sales linked to election fever
THE sale of stockfeed for poultry business by Goodman Fielder in Lae, Morobe, has exceeded its sales target.
Area stockfeed manager for the company’s Flame brand Ben Apo said as a result loyal customers were given day-old chicks free on Monday during a promotion.
“Customers from as far as Walium in Madang and other rural parts of Morobe are flocking
into Lae to buy our stockfeed,” he said.
“We are selling a new formula at affordable prices.”
Apo said was a boom in cash-
flow during the elections and
poultry farmers in rural areas
were spending money to raise chickens.
“We are giving away free boxes of chicks to our customers as a reward to show our appreciation for their loyalty,” he said.
“We keep a tally on customers who purchase our Flame stockfeed and we reward them with boxes of day-old chicks.”
Apo said the promotion started last month and would continue until September.