Susan Karike deserves a hero’s farewell too

IT was really a heart breaking for most of us to read and hear about the unanswered appeal from the family of late Susan Karike Huhume to help save her life.

What a pity for someone who had created history, puts a trade mark and left a legacy leaving us something we now treasure as our national identity – our national flag.

She lived a quiet life without any recognition and honour until her death.

Again it was really heart breaking to see people celebrating the retirement of our founding Father Sir Michael Somare and forgot about the designer of our national flag signifying an independent nation because we forgot the saying “at the back of every successful man there is a woman”.

Was Susan Karike not one of our founding mothers? Yes she truly was.

Now she deserves our final honour and respect and she should be given a state funeral.

May her soul rest in peace but her colours will still fly high with her name murmuring in the air as a history maker.

Gwendollyn Kiong, Via Email

Like this: Like Loading...