Suspicion over appointment

I WOULD like to question the appointment of the current principal of the Simbu Teachers College as I do not believe he meets the requirements.

Can the authorities concerned confirm that they applied the established protocols especially since they have always preached about standards and quality?

I hope they will not sweep the matter under the carpet.

Can he mentor those who have better academic qualifications than him?

I appeal to Ombudsmen Commission to investigate to ensure that there was no abuse of powers.

Konts Kepai,

Chuave

