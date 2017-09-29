Tambul loses pioneer teachers

By JAMES GUMUNO

A pioneer primary school teacher and ward councillor from Tambul in Western Highlands died on Sept 18 at the Mt Hagen General Hospital, aged 68.

Councillor Gorden Keruwa was the first from his district to attend Dauli Teachers College in Southern Highlands in 1972 and 1973 and

His first posting was to Tambul Primary School in 1974.

Keruwa was described my many people during a funeral service on Tuesday at his Kikuwa village, as role model and visionary leader.

Deputy governor and president of Mt Giluwe LLG Michael Mai, who accompanied the casket and handed over it to the Kikuwa people, said Keruwa’s death was a great loss to his LLG.

Mai said that Keruwa was a long time councillor who had served his people since 1985 until his death.

“He died like a volunteer worker despite being part of the third tier of government,” he said.

He said that Keruwa had served the people and government for 32 years but had no superannuation benefits.

He said the same was true for other ward councillor, adding that such treatment by the government was unfair to leaders who sacrificed to serve the people.

Like this: Like Loading...