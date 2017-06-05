Tari library helping to improve children’s literacy

The Oil Search Foundation Literacy Library opened last year in Tari, Hela, has proven to be a success as more children learn to read and count.

Head librarian Leonie Angai said the children were involved in baseline testing when they first started. It was very challenging for them because they could not count, recognise letters, name colours or animals.

“The children have just been tested again after six months and they have made impressive progress, they can now count up to 10, make the sounds of letters, recognise the letters and

can name colours and animals, Angai said.

“Two of the top performing students are girls. They are among a few of the children that are putting sounds and letters together and are starting to read. The librarians are very happy that the children are doing so well.”

She said the OSF Literacy Library was the result of a partnership between OSF, Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP), the Catholic Diocese of Mendi and the Hela division of education with the aim to provide early literacy programmes for children between the ages of three and five.

BbP chief executive officer Henry Ume said: “With the support from Oil Search Foundation, BbP has seen continuous success stories on the ground in Tari.

It is seeing the children learn and grow their awareness through the early childhood literacy programme that makes the investment worthwhile.

“BbP conducts regular and ongoing training visits and the OSF staff in Tari visit weekly to make sure the librarians have everything that they need.”

OSF gender officer Oksie Kunapa said the children’s behaviour has changed incredibly and they could listen to instructions and were better behaved at home.

