Teachers must show NID as a requirement

NATIONAL Identity (NID & Certificates) should be put as one of the requirements for teachers when applying for leave entitlement.

This will signify the applicant’s birth and home province.

Previously some teachers from their own home province have applied for leave entitlement to travel to another centre. This is very unprofessional of a teacher.

Therefore, responsible authorities should thoroughly check all the basic requirements and consider the birth of applicants.

Such acts have led to financial disturbances for budget allocations for leave entitlement for provinces.

Please teachers as professional let’s act professionally and do the right things.

Estrosa-J-Daida, Via email

