Team EHP need financial support

By ZACHERY PER

TEAM Eastern Highlands for the 7th BSP PNG Games is in desperate need of financial support.

Team manager Daniel Gomarake said they were getting 425 athletes ready to participate in 18 sporting codes but need money to take the team to Kimbe.

He said they were knocking on doors of business houses and the provincial government and were still waiting patiently.

Gomarake said they have decided to do a wheelbarrow push to raise funds last Friday but “the small amount we raised was not enough and we are still calling for help from generous organisations to come forward and help up”.

Gomarake, however, refused to disclose how much he needed to take the team across to Kimbe for the Nov 18 to Dec 2 bi-annual event.

Executive member of the team, Velda Frame wants the government to provide special financial support to Team Eastern Highlands because they were the initial founder of the PNG Games.

“Team Eastern Highlands initiated the Games in 2003, 2004 and 2005 with the Grassroots Olympics that developed into PNG Games,” Frame said.

She called on the government through the sports ministry to support Team Eastern Highlands to prepare them well.

“It is not good to see the team struggling in the last minute like this year,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...