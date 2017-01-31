Team leaders attend risk management training

TWENTY team leaders attended a two-day risk management training at Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Kurumbukari mine site in Madang last week.

The 20 were from various mine departments at the KBK mine. The training was conducted by Ramu NiCo’s quality assurance manager Bernice Suma.

The participants were told that maintaining a safe work place required effective risk management, continuous improvement, appropriate behavior tools and commitment from everyone.

Community Affairs Officer Robon Lani said the training was very helpful because it taught him valuable lessons.

“The training greatly helped me in identifying the different hazards, the risk involved, the effects they would have on the work place and the control measures involved,” Lani said.

Lani said more employees should attend such training so everyone could change the safety culture at the KBK mine.

KBK mine development logging supervisor Sobby Giok said he greatly enjoyed the sessions.

KBK mine transport supervisor Lee Issac said it was very educational and helpful because it helped an individual to understand the types of hazards in the work place and how to manage risks to keep everyone safe.

