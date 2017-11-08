Team SHP ready for Games

TEAM Southern Highlands were one of the first to confirm their participation at the 2017 BSP PNG Games in Kimbe from Nov 18 to Dec 2.

Games sports director John Susuve said he was surprised that Team SHP was one of the first although the province was affected by election-related problems.

Susuve said Hela had a similar problem but could not manage to assemble a contingent for the Kimbe Games.

“I must give full credit to Team SHP management and all the sports that put their hands up to travel for the Games,” he said.

Susuve said Team SHP had nominated 350 athletes and officials but through the vetting process, the PNG Games secretariat had disqualified 21 athletes and officials leaving 294 to travel.

Team SHP chairman Sape Molumi confirmed that they had 250-390 athletes and officials for the Games but it would depend on finances to get them across the Vitiaz Strait from Lae to Kimbe for the PNG Games.

Molumi, who also chairs the Team SHP preparations to host the 2019 PNG Games in Southern Highlands, was wary of the financial shortfalls but was confident that they would have a team to represent the province.

Susuve said nine centres were confirmed while 11 were still trying to sort in-house issues.

“PNG Games Council have relaxed the deadline which was last week for the slow centres to fast track their numerical entries before next week’s opening of the PNG Games,” he said.

Susuve was, however, confident that all 22 provinces will attend the event.

