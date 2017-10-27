Team visit Koroboro International School

By MELTON PAIS

MEMBERS of the Wales rugby league team visited the Koroboro International School yesterday and received a warm welcome from the teachers and students as well as getting a jumbo-sized Welsh jersey signed by the students.

The Dragons contingent comprising centre Christiaan Roets, winger Dalton Grant, prop Joe Burk and halfback Josh Ralph enjoyed their time with the students taking part in the drills.

During the presentation of the jersey, a student asked the players how they were handling the conditions, especially the heat and humidity.

The Welsh players responded saying they did not have a choice and were just focusing on accepting the climate and completing the task at hand.

“We don’t experience this kind of weather back home in Wales but like we said, we are here for a mission and we will do what we have to do regardless of the heat in Port Moresby,” Burk said.

The players thanked the school management and the students for having them.

They also extended their appreciation to people of Port Moresby and PNG as a whole for their hospitality.

“Most of us are in PNG for the first time but we’ve really enjoyed our time here, as the people are friendly and kind,” Ralph said.

“It is true that rugby league is a national sport for this country and we are expecting a huge crowd on Saturday.”

Like this: Like Loading...