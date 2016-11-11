Teetering steps towards school

By HENZY YAKHAM

ELEMENTARY schools provide the first learning opportunity for many Papua New Guinean children and plays a very significant part in their first formal childhood learning.

In their formative years of school, what is taught, imparted and passed onto these children forms the very basis of knowledge, progression and determines their future.

Because of the ever-increasing need due to population increase, there are more elementary schools in each of the country’s 89 districts than primary and high schools as well as other learning and training institutions.

In general, depending on local population, there are two or more elementary schools producing elementary prep two children for grade three in primary schools.

A common problem faced by elementary schools is that they get very little or no funding from each of PNG’s three-tier government system, the local, provincial and national governments.

Many communities are forced to find alternate means to build elementary classrooms, permanent or bush material, with whatever resources available so that their children can learn to read and write.

The challenges of elementary education in Imbonggu district does not differ much from hundreds of others in PNG.

Teacher issues relating to their professional conduct, absenteeism, non-performance, not being paid for long periods of time, their salary increments not adjusted are just some.

These are further compounded by long delays and even non-payment of tuition fee free (TFF) education grants.

Amidst these prevailing situations, there are success stories of elementary teachers striving to provide and deliver the best of this most basis learning opportunity for first-time learners.

Many teachers are fully conscious of the reality that the kids they are teaching to read and write are their own children, relatives and from their very own local communities and their proximity.

In fact, most of these highly dedicated teachers go out of their way to make sure that their jobs does not suffer – whatever situation they may be in- and they continue to ensure that the kids in their classes are taught properly.

For the first time since independence in 1975, the work of elementary schools in the Imbonggu district was boosted this year with the delivery of a new vehicle by local MP, Francis Awesa, for the coordinator of elementary schools.

This has made possible it for regular inspection and assessment of teachers as well as other related work involving elementary schools.

Up to this year, there are 106 elementary schools in Imbonggu electorate with 348 teachers and 7,854 children.

