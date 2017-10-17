Telikom festive promotion giving out weekly cash prizes

FIVE winners will be picked each week to receive K1000 in Telikom PNG’s festive season promotion to run until January.

Customers are required to top up with a Telikom Rait prepaid scratch card, or through other modes of recharge to the value of K20 and more, to enter the draw for the weekly cash prizes.

Winners will be drawn among prepaid customers for services that include ADSL, GPON, WiMAX and 3G/4G LTE Mobile services.

Telikom PNG acting chief executive Xavier Victor said the promotion was to acknowledge its customers during the festive season.

“Despite the economic hardship faced by most companies and business houses in 2017, Telikom has noted a steady growth in its prepaid services, particularly with the rollout of our new mobile service offering 3G/4G LTE connectivity to various centres around the country,” he said.

The draw will be done electronically from the pool of recharges topped up to the various prepaid services with a software system developed in-house to randomly pick out the winners.

