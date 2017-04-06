Thank you Sir Michael for putting PNG first

SIR Michael Somare is a master tactician in the political arena.

As leadership evolves, so too does the individual leader, the servant of the state who recognises that

governments come and go but the interest of this country are essential.

Such leaders aware of the long term interest of state their continues support to develop the nation despite hardship, age and opposition with one and other, begin to discern the interest they share in maintaining the effective functioning of the country itself, and of their responsibilities towards it.

The result is statesmen and leaders who exhibit prudential responsibility perusing interest with restraint, rather than uncompromisingly, regardless of confrontation and clashes.

They see positive advantage in co-operating with other leaders and rivals.

The responsible statesman will be willing to pay a price in state interests narrowly conceived, for the sake of the greater advantages which he sees than his country will obtain from the existence of an orderly society or country.

Grand Chief, what you did the for this nation for last 49 years foregoing your own family and put PNG as your real family is in the best interest of your growing child which you gave birth on September 16, 1975.

I salute you for your wisdom in which you have put PNG first.

Eric Mumson Piuk

Gerehu, NBC

