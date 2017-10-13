Thanks Lutherans for Hagen cleanup

IT was exciting to see the Lutherans come into Mt Hagen Township and clean up the rubbish, dig the drains and so on.

Thank you everyone.

But what a disgrace that the various levels of government are not functional and leave the rubbish bins and the drains to get in this disgusting state, relying on the goodwill of the community to do their work instead, with the people around town throwing rubbish all over the streets.

It’s only six months since the Seventh-Day Adventist church did the same thing

Geoff Boer

Mt Hagen

