Three confirm Games withdrawal

THREE provinces have confirmed their withdrawal from the 2017 PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain, which kicks off on Saturday.

PNG Games sports director John Susuve yesterday confirmed that Hela, Western and New Ireland have withdrawn while Western Highlands had yet to clear their stand.

Team Western Highlands reported yesterday that provincial sports council chairman Steven Moka and the general team manager Peter Nepiel announced that they had withdrawn from the Games.

Susuve, however, said the Mt Hagen District Sports Association through Simon Kama did not agree with what was stated by the provincial sports council.

Kama and managements of 21 sporting codes in the province are against the council’s decision, arguing that Western Highlands athletes would miss out on selection for the Mini Pacific and Olympic Games.

Mt Hagen basketball team head coach Simon Dixie said the decision did not go down well with his team.

“This is the first of its kind for Team Western Highlands to withdraw. The team have been preparing for the last three years and it was a shocking news. Costs were involved and the last minute decision is causing us to lose hope,” Dixie said.

