Tigers face uphill battle

NEW kids on the block, 2K Tigers face another tough battle against three-time champions KSS Southern Flames in the main game of PNG Men’s Basketball League on Sunday.

After a good pre-season, the Karlo Pamgilinan-led side face the giants in a match that is likely to go down to the wire. Losing by one basket during the pre-season, both teams are raring to go at each other when they meet on Sunday night.

2K Tigers have recruited well so far this season with some Philippine imports as well as local talents including Butibam rising star Joe Giali, Robin Melepia and Jonathan Orma from Saints joining the franchise this season.

Flames face another blow with two of its seasonal players out with injury – Jacob Araka (knee) and Obert Muri (ankle).

However, the core of the team led by ever reliable captain Charles Parapa will not give in easily as they look forward to defending their title for the fourth consecutive year.

Early pace setters Emparado has so far gone into game three undefeated and will face off with Chariots while in the opening game. It will be another tough challenge between Saints and West Jokers.

Flames, after a bye in the first run, came out with all guns blazing to beat MoniPlus Tamaraws 105-82 in their first game of the season and will want to add 2K Tigers onto their list of victims when they face off at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre.

