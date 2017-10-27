TIPNG boss raises mining lease concerns

A REPORT by Transparency International PNG has identified seven areas within the process of issuing mining leases that needs addressing to minimise corruption risks.

Chairman Lawrence Stephens said during the launching of the TIPNG Corruption Risks in Mining Awards Country report that it was developed from participating in the global research initiative programme called the Mining for Sustainable Development (M4SD) Programme.

“This programme brings together 17 chapters of the TI movement in countries where mining is a major component of the national economy, to identify risks in the process of awarding mining licenses.”

Stephens said the awards process was the start of the mining value-chain and any effects of corruption there would be passed along, eventually impacting a country’s sustainable development.

“The new report highlights weaknesses in cross-institutional capacity, human resource capacity in regulators, coherence of feasibility studies and memorandum of agreements, the lack of a national geo-spatial agency, consultation with community representatives, consultation with Community representatives, corporate social reporting and issues surrounding the inclusion of women and vulnerable members of communities.”

Stephens said TIPNG as the national chapter of the global TI movement had been supportive of efforts promoting transparency in the resources sector.

It had been an active multi-stakeholder group within the PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Secretariat.

“We believe that national agencies benefit from having an external party like TIPNG assessing the processes to ensure that they are of a world-class standard,” he said.

“Mining is a steady driver of the economy of our country and is key to ensuring future sustainable development.”

