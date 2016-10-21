Tisa staff celebrate day

STAFF of the Teachers Savings and Loan Society celebrated the annual International Credit Union Day yesterday.

Chief executive officer Michael Koisen told them: “We do not need to be greedy to be successful, we a fundamentally a financial movement – and you all must not forget that.”

The celebration at Tisa Haus involved staff from its six divisions.

Koisen said the day was to reflect on the credit unions movement’s history and to promote its achievements.

The six divisions – Retail Finance, Marketing, Finance and Accounting, Administration, IT, Human Resource and Internal Audit – decorated their offices.

“It is a day to honour those who have dedicated their lives to the movement, recognise the hard work of those working in the credit union industry and show members our appreciation,” Koisen said.

The International Credit Union Day is celebrated annually on every third Thursday of October. It has 217 million members in 105 countries.

“When we hear the word union, it talks about unity, it talks about people coming together to assist each other in credit and financial services. With that behind you, your philosophy and principle is to use those financial disciplines to help our fellow Papua New Guineans,” Koisen said.

Related