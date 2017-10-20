Tkatchenko heads Apec

By HELEN TARAWA

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has added on Apec to the portfolios held by Lands and Physical Planning Minister Justin Tkatchenko, pictured.

Tkatchenko had held the Apec portfolio before the general election but was taken over by O’Neill when he formed the new government.

“Minister Tkatchenko has substantial experience in the coordination of major events,” O’Neill said.

“As minister, he oversaw the successful delivery of the Pacific Games and the Pacific Islands Forum.

“Hosting Apec is of much greater magnitude and Tkatchenko is well placed to ensure the successful delivery of all of the components that must be delivered for Apec (2018).”

Tkatchenko told The National that he was happy to take on the international event and promote PNG to the world.

“My job as Apec minister is the event manager, making sure that it runs smoothly and that this international event is run professionally – just like I did for the Pacific Games, Fifa (U20 Women’s World) Cup and the Rugby (League) World Cup.

“I will report directly to the prime minister concerning Apec so he will give me direct guidance on sensitive issues. I’ll also work with the ministers for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Immigration, Police and Defence.”

Meanwhile, Tkatchenko said the Apec House where all the meetings would be held was two weeks ahead of schedule.

“The worked is going on well,” Tkatchenko said.

“The project managers, engineers and architects are doing a fabulous job coordinated by Oil Search.”

