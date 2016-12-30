Toea Armshell Festival launched in Abau

By GYNNIE KERO

A FESTIVAL to mark the country’s old trade system which created relations across the seas has been launched in Abau district of Central this week.

At the launching on Mailu Island on Wednesday, Tourism Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang said the toea armshell would create a tourism activity.

He said the festival would also celebrate the ancient barter system among different communities.

“It’s the old system of trade upon which relations were forged across long distances among different communities. Bravery and sea faring skills were mastered during the voyages.

“The trade also gave birth to the toea as in the country’s national currency.

“We should celebrate this inaugural festival and those that will follow thereafter in remembrance of the virtues our ancestors possessed to successfully navigate the challenging voyages to undertake this trade.”

Kulang said the festival had been planned for some time. It was launched with the support of local MP and Public Service Minister Sir Dr Puka Temu and Central Governor Kila Haoda.

The three leaders acknowledged that there was a significant historic and cultural heritage behind the toea armshell trade between the Hiri and Amazon Bay people that lasted centuries. Kulang announced financial support of K100, 000 towards the hosting of this year’s festival and also for the preparation of the next festival.

He also announced that the Toea Armshell Festival would become part of the annual calendar of Tourism Promotion Authority cultural shows and festivals.

Haoda and Sir Puka thanked Kulang for attending the launching.

