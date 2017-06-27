Tongayu aware of concerns of firms in Milne Bay

By MARK HAIHUIE

REGISTRAR of Companies Alex Tongayu says he is aware of concerns raised by registered companies in Milne Bay on the requirement by the provincial government to pay fees to operate there. Tongayu told The National that he was talking to the provincial administration regarding the concern, especially in the cases of foreign companies.

Local and foreign companies are required to pay fees to the provincial economic facilitation committee created through a bill passed this year.

“We are aware of that issue and we do have jurisdiction in terms of company registration across the country. The organic law on provincial governments provides certain very limited powers to the provincial government to deal with issues of businesses,” he said.

Tongayu said existing laws did not give provincial governments the powers to deal with foreign companies.

“No provincial governments should be dealing with them in terms of registration,” he said.

“In the case of Milne Bay, we will resolve this issue very soon.”

Like this: Like Loading...